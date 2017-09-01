Mueller team has draft letter on Comey firing, according to sources

Former FBI director James Comey walks through a corridor on the way to a secure room to continue his testimony.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is in possession of a letter that President Donald Trump wrote, but did not send, that laid out a rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the ongoing probe publicly. The New York Times first reported the letter.

The letter was drafted before the May 9 firing of Comey. On that day, the White House released a different letter from Deputy Attorney General Attorney Rod Rosenstein that cited the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation as a basis for Comey's firing.

A Justice Department statement says the department has been fully cooperative with Mueller's investigation.