Copy-Flex Alert issued for Tuesday afternoon due to heat wave

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.

Cal ISO is urging customers to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners and home appliances are in use. The utility recommends using large appliances outside the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to put the highest amount of stress on the grid that the state has seen this year.

More conservation tips:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or turn off if away

Cool home with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

More conservation tips can be found here.

