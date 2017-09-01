Zoo Day: Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park will have a special vulture day with educational activities this weekend!

The bald head and neck of a vulture serves a useful purpose, allowing them to steer clear of infection and tangled feathers when eating.

Their wingspan allows them to soar for long periods of time without flapping so much as a feather while they're on the hunt.

Kim Caldwell from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details.

