Zoo Day: Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day.



San Diego Zoo Safari Park will have a special vulture day with educational activities this weekend!



The bald head and neck of a vulture serves a useful purpose, allowing them to steer clear of infection and tangled feathers when eating.

Their wingspan allows them to soar for long periods of time without flapping so much as a feather while they're on the hunt.

Kim Caldwell from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details.