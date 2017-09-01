Statewide Flex Alert issued Friday until 10 p.m. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Statewide Flex Alert issued Friday until 10 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation until 10 p.m. Friday.

Cal ISO is urging customers to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners and home appliances are in use. The utility recommends using large appliances after 10 p.m. p.m. and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Friday's high temperatures are expected to draw an all-time record for electricity demand in the state, the utility said.

More conservation tips:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, or turn off if away
  • Cool home with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening

More conservation tips can be found here.

