SDUSD calls for minimum day due to extreme heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School operated on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.



When temperatures are expected to be 95 degrees or higher with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, campuses with air conditioning in less than 80 percent of their classrooms may be instructed to move to a minimum day schedule.



The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid to high 90s Friday.



Superintendent Cindy Marten makes the decision to call a half-day in collaboration with district and school staff, according to the SDUSD.



All campuses have hot weather plans in place and plan to implement them Friday.

