SDUSD calls for minimum day due to extreme heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School operated on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.
When temperatures are expected to be 95 degrees or higher with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, campuses with air conditioning in less than 80 percent of their classrooms may be instructed to move to a minimum day schedule.
The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid to high 90s Friday.
Superintendent Cindy Marten makes the decision to call a half-day in collaboration with district and school staff, according to the SDUSD.
All campuses have hot weather plans in place and plan to implement them Friday.
For a list of schools to be on Minimum Day Schedule for Friday, Click Here.
70+ schools in San Diego ending classes early because of the extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/c3WC8lCCpi— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) September 1, 2017
Authorities were on the lookout Friday for three men involved in an apparent child abduction attempt in a North County neighborhood on Thursday.
More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School operated on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.
A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside in the far southern reaches San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres before ground and airborne crews were able to subdue it.
The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for voluntary electricity conservation fro 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 due to heat wave.
The White House says President Donald Trump will announce a decision Tuesday on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children — immigrants the president is calling "terrific" and says he loves.
Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day. San Diego Zoo Safari Park will have a special vulture day with educational activities this weekend!
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase
Attention European car lovers! One of the biggest and longest-running European car shows in California is coming to San Diego Stadium. It's called Big SoCal Euro and - get this - it's completely free.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.