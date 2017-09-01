SDUSD calls for minimum day due to extreme heat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDUSD calls for minimum day due to extreme heat

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School operated on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.

When temperatures are expected to be 95 degrees or higher with a heat index of 103 degrees or higher, campuses with air conditioning in less than 80 percent of their classrooms may be instructed to move to a minimum day schedule.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid to high 90s Friday.

Superintendent Cindy Marten makes the decision to call a half-day in collaboration with district and school staff, according to the SDUSD.

All campuses have hot weather plans in place and plan to implement them Friday.

