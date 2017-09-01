KFMB STATIONS: Broadcast Maintenance Engineer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Broadcast Maintenance Engineer

We are searching for a Broadcast Maintenance Engineer for KFMB Stations in San Diego, CA. This position will be responsible for troubleshooting and providing technical engineering as well as IT support for our two television (CBS and CW affiliate) stations, two radio stations and any other departments and/or other on-air operations.

Position requires experience in a contemporary broadcast technical environment and the ability as well as previous computer and networking experience. Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years’ television broadcast maintenance as well as network administration and/or IT experience. Previous radio engineering experience is preferred but not required.

This position requires the ability to work a variety of shifts (including holidays), to be on call (as needed) and to lift a minimum of fifty pounds.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.