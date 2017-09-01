KFMB STATIONS: Broadcast Maintenance Engineer

We are searching for a Broadcast Maintenance Engineer for KFMB Stations in San Diego, CA. This position will be responsible for troubleshooting and providing technical engineering as well as IT support for our two television (CBS and CW affiliate) stations, two radio stations and any other departments and/or other on-air operations.



Position requires experience in a contemporary broadcast technical environment and the ability as well as previous computer and networking experience. Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years’ television broadcast maintenance as well as network administration and/or IT experience. Previous radio engineering experience is preferred but not required.



This position requires the ability to work a variety of shifts (including holidays), to be on call (as needed) and to lift a minimum of fifty pounds.