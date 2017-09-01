Gov. Brown addresses jobs for convicts at San Diego Employer Forum

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – California Governor Jerry Brown encouraged business leaders to create more job opportunities for convicted criminals during an appearance Friday at the 2017 San Diego Employers Forum.

Friday’s forum focused on shaping the community through second chances-- presenting convicted criminals with an opportunity to have a structured environment and purpose within a community.

Governor Brown argued on stage that instead of making communities safer, the prison system has instead made them more dangerous. Simply locking people up, Brown said, has done more harm than good.

"Add to that the gangs, and the contraband, and the dope, and the weapons, and the fear, and you put all that together and you have a college of crime," Brown said.

Brown praised the California Prison Industry Authority for providing employment and programming for more than 8,000 prisoners each year, and highlighted the program’s self-sufficiency and ability to secure jobs for past offenders despite receiving no money from the state budget.