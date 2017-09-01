Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of injuring boy i - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of injuring boy in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jury deliberations continued Friday in the trial of Constantino Banda, a Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a hit- and-run collision in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.

The jurors sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon stating that they were deadlocked. 

Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

