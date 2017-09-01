Local shelters rescuing more pets from Harvey flood zone - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local shelters rescuing more pets from Harvey flood zone

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Among those assisting with Harvey relief efforts is the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.  

They're partnering with Wings of Rescue to bring dozens of displaced cats and dogs back here to San Diego.  

"At Rancho Coastal Humane Society, we believe that no animal should die because it was born in the wrong state," said John Van Zante. 

Over 100 dogs and cats are that were flown in by Wings of Rescue on Monday from Louisiana to help clear the shelter to make room for Hurricane Harvey dogs abandoned, lost and rescued in the flood. 

"They had to make the room somewhere, these pets had to be out of there to make room," said Van Zante. 

On Sunday, the older dogs, who are about two years old, and include Labrador, Boxer, and Pit mixes will be ready for adoption along with the rescued cats.

The puppies need a few more days before they will be ready for adoption on Thursday at Rancho Coastal. 

"Foster care is something that is very important right now - that is one of our needs," said Van Zante. 

With more animals being flown in by Wings of Rescue on Tuesday to help clear the shelter for Harvey victims, any help is welcome to help the animals feel at home.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cyclist killed while riding on Oceanside highway identified

    Cyclist killed while riding on Oceanside highway identified

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-09-02 03:36:13 GMT

    Authorities Friday released the name of a 70-year-old Riverside County man who was killed in a collision on an Oceanside highway.

     

    Authorities Friday released the name of a 70-year-old Riverside County man who was killed in a collision on an Oceanside highway.

     

  • Suspected SDSU groper back behind bars

    Suspected SDSU groper back behind bars

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-09-02 03:26:30 GMT

    A young man jailed three days ago on suspicion of groping four San Diego State University students was arrested again Friday afternoon while free on bond and booked in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last spring at UC Riverside.

     

    A young man jailed three days ago on suspicion of groping four San Diego State University students was arrested again Friday afternoon while free on bond and booked in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last spring at UC Riverside.

     

  • Hand-washing stations installed in effort to stop spread of hepatitis A outbreak

    Hand-washing stations installed in effort to stop spread of hepatitis A outbreak

    Friday, September 1 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-09-02 02:35:49 GMT

    Additional portable hand-washing stations were being installed around San Diego Friday in an effort to stem an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has claimed 15 lives and sent more than 260 people to hospitals.

     

    Additional portable hand-washing stations were being installed around San Diego Friday in an effort to stem an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has claimed 15 lives and sent more than 260 people to hospitals.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.