Local shelters rescuing more pets from Harvey flood zone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Among those assisting with Harvey relief efforts is the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

They're partnering with Wings of Rescue to bring dozens of displaced cats and dogs back here to San Diego.

"At Rancho Coastal Humane Society, we believe that no animal should die because it was born in the wrong state," said John Van Zante.

Over 100 dogs and cats are that were flown in by Wings of Rescue on Monday from Louisiana to help clear the shelter to make room for Hurricane Harvey dogs abandoned, lost and rescued in the flood.

"They had to make the room somewhere, these pets had to be out of there to make room," said Van Zante.

On Sunday, the older dogs, who are about two years old, and include Labrador, Boxer, and Pit mixes will be ready for adoption along with the rescued cats.

The puppies need a few more days before they will be ready for adoption on Thursday at Rancho Coastal.

"Foster care is something that is very important right now - that is one of our needs," said Van Zante.

With more animals being flown in by Wings of Rescue on Tuesday to help clear the shelter for Harvey victims, any help is welcome to help the animals feel at home.