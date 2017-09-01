Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "Lights Out" for the Stage 56 audience.
James asks Emma Bunton about a rumor she's coming off a long night out in Los Angeles, and learns she got another tattoo after a few drinks -- the third tattoo she's gotten this summer.
Late Late Show music guest Billy Idol performs his classic song "White Wedding" for the Stage 56 audience.
After James asks Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about his musical abilities, James and Lin-Manuel Miranda start to workshop what a "Game of Thrones" musical would sound like.
After seeing one of Ray Romano's sons, Matt, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' angling for a girlfriend, James asks Ray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help Greg, Ray's other son -- who works at The Late Late Show-- choose a date from among three single women in the audience.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.
Ahead of his Floyd Mayweather's big fight against Conor McGregor, James makes his pitch to add his name to the list of esteemed hype men Mayweather uses before bouts, but he can't quite find the right vibe.
James Corden invites Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet -- "Hair" performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS.
Jeremy Renner is asked about Elizabeth Olsen's claim that he resembles Grumpy Cat, as he's sitting next to the voice of Grumpy Cat, Aubrey Plaza.
John Boyega tells James about becoming friends with the man who played Indiana Jones, and how a night out with Harrison Ford at a Nigerian restaurant in London led to a very close encounter afterwards.