Suspected SDSU groper back behind bars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man jailed three days ago on suspicion of groping four San Diego State University students was arrested again Friday afternoon while free on bond and booked in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last spring at UC Riverside.



Members of a federal fugitive task force took 19-year-old Minda Shewangizaw into custody about 4 p.m. at the San Diego supermarket where he is employed, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.



Shewangizaw was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he will be held pending extradition to Riverside County. Details on the charges against him in that case were not immediately available.



On Tuesday, SDSU police arrested Shewangizaw after four female students reported having been groped, campus police Lt. Matthew Conlon said.



Two of the women told officers the assailant had groped them over their clothing from behind about 12:30 a.m. before fleeing into an alley behind the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road, Conlon said.



About an hour later, two other students reported that they had been forcibly fondled in a similar manner on a pedestrian bridge near the Aztec Student Union. While interviewing the alleged victims and witnesses, officers spotted Shewangizaw, who matched the description of the assailant, and took him into custody.



Shewangizaw, who is not an SDSU student, was booked into county jail. He posted bond and was released on his own recognizance later that day.



The Riverside County charges stem from a May 22 arrest on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment, officials said.

