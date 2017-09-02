Hikes & Hawks: Birdwatching in America's Flyest City

Additional portable hand-washing stations were being installed around San Diego Friday in an effort to stem an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has claimed 15 lives and sent more than 260 people to hospitals.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
San Diego is known for some of the most beautiful canyons and preserves perfect for nature hikes and even birdwatching.
Authorities Friday released the name of a 70-year-old Riverside County man who was killed in a collision on an Oceanside highway.
A young man jailed three days ago on suspicion of groping four San Diego State University students was arrested again Friday afternoon while free on bond and booked in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last spring at UC Riverside.
A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside in the far southern reaches San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres before ground and airborne crews were able to subdue it.
Around 300 tons of sand was piling up Downtown on Friday for the international sand sculpting competition. At the Broadway Pier, sculptors from around the world are creating more than just your average sand castles. They're expected to finish their pieces Saturday night and judging will take place Sunday. The sand sculptures will be on display through Monday.
Around 300 tons of sand was piling up Downtown on Friday for the international sand sculpting competition. At the Broadway Pier, sculptors from around the world are creating more than just your average sand castles. They're expected to finish their pieces Saturday night and judging will take place Sunday. The sand sculptures will be on display through Monday.
Wine-lovers were invited to uncork, sit back and relax Saturday all for a good cause. Koi Zen Cellars celebrated its grand re-opening by hosting a fundraiser for San Diego's Meals on Wheels. A portion of all wine sales at the gala went directly to helping the charity. The fundraiser also included live music and games. Organizers say, besides delivering meals, volunteers are sometimes the only social contact for home-bound seniors.
Wine-lovers were invited to uncork, sit back and relax Saturday all for a good cause. Koi Zen Cellars celebrated its grand re-opening by hosting a fundraiser for San Diego's Meals on Wheels. A portion of all wine sales at the gala went directly to helping the charity. The fundraiser also included live music and games. Organizers say, besides delivering meals, volunteers are sometimes the only social contact for home-bound seniors.
When a person dances around death - not once, but twice - it can lead to something extraordinary. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Extraordinary Ballroom Dance Studio in in Little Italy.