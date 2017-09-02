Hikes & Hawks: Birdwatching in America's Flyest City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hikes & Hawks: Birdwatching in America's Flyest City

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego is known for some of the most beautiful canyons and preserves perfect for nature hikes and even birdwatching.

Beth Redmond Jones from the San Diego Natural History Museum as well as canyoneer Bob Gordon with his hawk named Huxley stopped by Morning Extra stopped by to talk about hikes and hawks in America's Flyest City. 

Bob and Huxley make a monthly appearance - the first Saturday of every month - at the museum in the exhibition "Water: A California Story"

For those interested in birdwatching, here are some top tips: 

1. Keep quiet and your eyes open, constantly scanning.

2. Listen for bird sounds and stop when you hear them. The sound of a single bird can be a clue to a flock of multiple species.

3. Be aware of movement in your peripheral vision.

4. When you see the bird, keep your eyes on it as you lift your binoculars, but also note the bird’s position with respect to conspicuous branches, rocks, or other features of the environment that will help you find it in your binoculars’ field of view.

5. Find good vantage points, natural amphitheaters, that will allow you to scan and listen and be able to see birds at a distance close enough that you will be able to identify them through binoculars but far enough that they will not be alarmed by your presence and will engage in their normal behaviors.

