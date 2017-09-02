Joel Osteen Says He Won't Focus on 'All That Negative Energy'

A Houston police officer couldn’t keep it together as his young daughter called to sing for him on his birthday.
A Colorado man and his pit bull were reunited for the first time since they were struck by a drunk driver in an accident that killed his German shepherd.
A Washington, D.C., woman who gained viral notoriety after allegedly tossing a cup of her own urine at a bus driver has been arrested.
There are screams of joy at a Washington, D.C., zoo as a pair of screaming hairy armadillos make their historic online debut.
A little boy who was forced to move to a shelter after Hurricane Harvey struck still got to celebrate his birthday thanks to the kindness of strangers.
As Hurricane Harvey is set to become the costliest natural disaster American has ever seen, singer Gloria Gaynor is joining celebrities and civilians alike who are helping those in need.
Tributes are being held across the world as Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
As the water recedes and Texas residents begin to preserve what they can after Hurricane Harvey, Inside Edition has tips on how to rebuild and assess the devastating damage.