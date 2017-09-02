Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Party With 'Bachelor in Paradise' Family After Engagement

Lookin' good, R-Patz!
Taylor Nolan an Derek Peth's engagement definitely has the support of their Bachelor in Paradise "family."
Amal Clooney's grand reentrance to the spotlight was everything we could have hoped for.
Taylor Swift is doing her part!
A lifetime of love awaits Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes.
Cher 100 percent approves of Kim Kardashian's photo shoot tribute she inspired!
Switchfoot and Lifehouse are coming together for a good cause!
Oops, someone had a little too much to drink!
True Detective is officially coming back!
Are Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz together again?