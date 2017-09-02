USS Constitution in Boston reopens for public tours - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USS Constitution in Boston reopens for public tours

Posted: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The USS Constitution is reopening for public tours following more than two years of restoration.

The world's oldest commissioned warship is reopened for tours again Saturday, in time for the Labor Day holiday. After Monday, it will resume its regular Tuesday through Sunday tour schedule.

The wooden ship is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. It was launched in 1797 and earned its nickname "Old Ironsides" during the War of 1812.

The restoration work included replacing 100 hull planks and installing 2,200 new copper sheets. It was returned to the water in July after spending time in dry dock.

Tours are free but adults must present a valid federal or state-issued photo ID.

The ship's crew members are active-duty sailors.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West

    Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:03:22 GMT

    The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades and wilting heat challenged crews battling wildfires across the region.

     

    The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades and wilting heat challenged crews battling wildfires across the region.

     

  • San Diego State, USD kick off football season in San Diego

    San Diego State, USD kick off football season in San Diego

    Saturday, September 2 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-09-02 18:26:19 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team begins today with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers. The Aztecs will start what could be their penultimate season in their longtime Mission Valley home when they play host to UC Davis at 5:30 p.m. Now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, the city of San Diego hopes to close the money-losing stadium at the end of 201...

     

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team begins today with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers. The Aztecs will start what could be their penultimate season in their longtime Mission Valley home when they play host to UC Davis at 5:30 p.m. Now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, the city of San Diego hopes to close the money-losing stadium at the end of 201...

     

  • Crews battle brush fire near Highway 94 in Dulzura

    Crews battle brush fire near Highway 94 in Dulzura

    Saturday, September 2 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-09-02 18:05:02 GMT

    A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside in the far southern reaches San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres before ground and airborne crews were able to subdue it.

     

    A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside in the far southern reaches San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres before ground and airborne crews were able to subdue it.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.