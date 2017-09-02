Red Cross hosts weekend training sessions for deploying volunteers

Leo Sermiento, left, and Emilio Gutierrez, right, fill sandbags in preparation of a tropical system on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, on South Padre Island, Texas.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The local chapter of the Red Cross is making sure local volunteers are prepared if they are deployed to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Twenty volunteers have already deployed from San Diego and Imperial counties to Texas and another 11 are helping from home by fielding calls and working the Red Cross's dispatch line, but the non-profit says there is still a great need for people able to help.

The Red Cross held a volunteer workshop to train volunteers Saturday and will hold a second session Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at its San Diego headquarters located at 3950 Calle Fortunada in Kearny Mesa.