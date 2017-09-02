Red Cross hosts weekend training sessions for deploying volunteers

This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.
The local chapter of the Red Cross is making sure local volunteers are prepared if they are deployed to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is being called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.
The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades and wilting heat challenged crews battling wildfires across the region.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team begins today with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers. The Aztecs will start what could be their penultimate season in their longtime Mission Valley home when they play host to UC Davis at 5:30 p.m. Now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, the city of San Diego hopes to close the money-losing stadium at the end of 201...
A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside in the far southern reaches San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres before ground and airborne crews were able to subdue it.
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.
Additional portable hand-washing stations were being installed around San Diego Friday in an effort to stem an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has claimed 15 lives and sent more than 260 people to hospitals.
When a person dances around death - not once, but twice - it can lead to something extraordinary. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Extraordinary Ballroom Dance Studio in in Little Italy.
Jury deliberations continued Friday in the trial of Constantino Banda, a Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a hit- and-run collision in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.