1 killed in solo-vehicle crash on Poway Road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 killed in solo-vehicle crash on Poway Road

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (NEWS 8) - One person has died in a one-vehicle crash on Poway Road at Mina de Oro Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert was issued for westbound lanes of Poway Road at Mina de Oro Road and is expected to last 12 hours. The crash occurred at around 4:43 p.m.

Check back for information on this breaking news story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.