Woman found dead in solo-vehicle crash site near Poway Road

About 800 firefighters were battling a massive brush fire burning in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas Sunday was designated the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Christian Chapman had two touchdown passes and Rashaad Penny ran in two scores Saturday night to lead San Diego State to a 38-17 win over UC Davis in the season opener for both teams.
A woman was found dead after her car apparently went over an embankment in a rural area of Poway, deputies said.
San Diego cooled down to 78 degrees late Saturday, but again heated up to above 90 degrees just after midnight Sunday, as hot and muggy air pushed cooling ocean breezes out to sea.
A man was caught in crossfire when gunshots erupted outside a nightclub in San Diego's Gaslamp district, police said Sunday.
A San Diego man was booked into county jail Sunday after allegedly stealing an acquaintance's car and causing a disturbance at a church.
The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team began Saturday with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers, and local fans made sure to show their support.
This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.