Taylor Swift Releases Snippet of New Song 'Ready For It' -- Listen!

Bindi Irwin will forever be grateful for everything her father, Steve, taught her.
Taylor Swift does it again!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ready to get back to the ballroom!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are puppy parents!
A standing ovation for Angelina Jolie!
Ciara is working hard in the gym!
Madonna has started her "next chapter!"
Queen Elizabeth II is thinking of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Pink is the latest celebrity to lend a hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
New Zayn Malik music is right around the corner!