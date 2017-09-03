Man arrested for stealing car, causing disturbance at church near Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego man was booked into county jail Sunday after allegedly stealing an acquaintance's car and causing a disturbance at a church.

According to police, 46-year-old Garrette Cook called another man Sunday morning and asked for a ride to a Mormon church near Mission Valley. The acquaintance agreed and picked Cook up at Fashion Valley Mall.

As the vehicle was leaving the mall parking lot, Cook reportedly became enraged and took the keys from the car's ignition, exited the vehicle and was "acting erratically." Following a struggle, the victim was able to retrieve his keys and attempted to flee.

Police say Cook then pulled the man from his car, again took the keys and fled in the victim's vehicle.

Cook then went to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4195 Camino Del Rio where he again acted erratically, according to police.

Clergy members at the church called police who located Cook inside the victim's vehicle.

Cook reportedly resisted arrest and became violent as officers tried to take him into custody. During a lengthy struggle officers deployed a Taser and were able to take Cook into custody. Cook and two officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle.

Cook was transported to an area hospital for treatment and booked into county jail.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

San Diego Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.