Man caught in crossfire as gunshots erupt outside Gaslamp nightclub

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was caught in crossfire when gunshots erupted outside a nightclub in San Diego's Gaslamp district, police said Sunday.



The shooting was reported to police at 1:43 a.m. as two groups of people were removed from the Phantom Lounge and Nightclub at 1014 5th Avenue due to a verbal confrontation, a San Diego Police Department statement said.



The confrontation continued outside, and a man whom police do not believe was involved in the dispute left the club was shot, according to SDPD Officer Michael Sweet.



The man was identified only as a 31-year-old resident of the Los Angeles area.



He told police that he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in his right shoulder, the statement said. He left the club and drove himself to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, from where he was transferred to a local trauma center for treatment.



It was determined the man's injuries were not life-threatening.



Based on statements from witnesses at the scene, it was decided the SDPD Gang Unit would be conducting the investigation, according to the statement.



Police have not yet determined whether there are any suspects in the shooting, Sweet said.