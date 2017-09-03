Wildfire near Tecate contained by Mexican firefighters

TECATE (CNS) - A two-acre wildfire that began in Mexico and threatened to cross into the United States just west of Tecate was contained by Mexican firefighters Sunday.



Cal Fire crews responded to the blaze, which was up against a border fence near Tecate Mission Road and Border Road, just before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie.



Five engines and two hand crews were dispatched but lost view of the fire behind a hill, Heggie said.



While waiting for air support to determine whether the fire had crossed over into the U.S., Cal Fire learned firefighters in Mexico had stopped the spread of the blaze, Heggie said.

