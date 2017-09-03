Wildfire near Tecate contained by Mexican firefighters

TECATE (CNS) - A two-acre wildfire that began in Mexico and threatened to cross into the United States just west of Tecate was contained by Mexican firefighters Sunday.
Cal Fire crews responded to the blaze, which was up against a border fence near Tecate Mission Road and Border Road, just before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie.
Five engines and two hand crews were dispatched but lost view of the fire behind a hill, Heggie said.
While waiting for air support to determine whether the fire had crossed over into the U.S., Cal Fire learned firefighters in Mexico had stopped the spread of the blaze, Heggie said.
#BorderFire7 [Final] Fire is in Mexico and no threat to US. Mexican Fire personnel are working the fire and stopped forward progress— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 3, 2017
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews are responding to vegetation fire in the area of Tecate Mission Rd and Border Rd #BorderFire7— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 3, 2017
San Diego cooled down to 78 degrees late Saturday, but again heated up to above 90 degrees just after midnight Sunday, as hot and muggy air pushed cooling ocean breezes out to sea.
A man was caught in crossfire when gunshots erupted outside a nightclub in San Diego's Gaslamp district, police said Sunday.
A woman was found dead after her car apparently went over an embankment in a rural area of Poway, deputies said.
A San Diego man was booked into county jail Sunday after allegedly stealing an acquaintance's car and causing a disturbance at a church.
The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team began Saturday with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers, and local fans made sure to show their support.
This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.
The local chapter of the Red Cross is making sure local volunteers are prepared if they are deployed to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is being called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.