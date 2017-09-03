CHP makes 28 drunk-driving arrests on second day of Labor Day weekend

CHP makes 28 drunk-driving arrests on second day of Labor Day we - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol made 28 drunken driving arrests in San Diego County on the second day of the Labor Day weekend, the agency reported Sunday.

Those arrests all took place between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The CHP has made a total of 46 drunken driving arrests around the county since 6 p.m. Friday, according to CHP Officer Mary Bailey. That's slightly below the number at the same time last year, when 51 DUI arrests were made in the area.

There was also one fatality Friday night, when a car overturned on Interstate 8 near McCain Valley Road, Bailey said Saturday. The cause was unknown, but it was initially reported to the CHP as the result of a tire blowout, she said.

