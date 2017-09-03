Hundreds gather in Chicano Park to show solidarity against racis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds gather in Chicano Park to show solidarity against racism

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several hundred people descended on Chicano Park for a "solidarity gathering" against racism Sunday.

According to a Facebook event for the gathering, it was organized in response to reports that a group of people planned to visit the park Sunday as part of a "scouting expedition" in response to Confederate monuments being removed across the country.

There were about 500 demonstrators, SDPD Officer Michael Sweet said.

Despite fears of possible clashes with counter-protesters that resulted in a large police presence at the rally, only about five counter-protesters showed up, and they didn't stay long.

"They left when they saw they were outnumbered," Sweet said.

The event began about noon, and most demonstrators had dispersed by about 4 p.m., according to Sweet.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.