Hundreds gather in Chicano Park to show solidarity against racism

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several hundred people descended on Chicano Park for a "solidarity gathering" against racism Sunday.



According to a Facebook event for the gathering, it was organized in response to reports that a group of people planned to visit the park Sunday as part of a "scouting expedition" in response to Confederate monuments being removed across the country.



There were about 500 demonstrators, SDPD Officer Michael Sweet said.



Despite fears of possible clashes with counter-protesters that resulted in a large police presence at the rally, only about five counter-protesters showed up, and they didn't stay long.



"They left when they saw they were outnumbered," Sweet said.



The event began about noon, and most demonstrators had dispersed by about 4 p.m., according to Sweet.

Thank you to everyone who helped keep everything peaceful at Chicano Park. @SanDiegoPD #CommunityStrong — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) September 3, 2017