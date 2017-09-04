Sam Smith Announces New Single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes,’ And It’s - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sam Smith Announces New Single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes,’ And It’s Out This Week!

Updated: Sep 4, 2017 1:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.