Stars Who Are Also College Students!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and these are the things that we’re most excited about this week:
Royal baby no. 3 is on the way! Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child in a statement on Monday morning.
Congratulations Class of 2021 (wait…how is that possible?!)! As the crisp fall air welcomes in the Pumpkin Spice Latte, it’s also time for college freshman to head off to school. This year they’ll be joined by some of Hollywood’s elite.
She may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but when it comes to pregnancy style, Kate Middleton is queen! The 35-year-old royal announced her third pregnancy with her husband, Prince William, in a statement on Monday.
Early Bey Day surprise! The night before her 36th birthday, Beyonce cheered on her husband, Jay-Z , in the crowd at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
The wait is over! British powerhouse Sam Smith took to social media early Monday morning to reveal that his first single in two years will be coming out this week.
It was a Baldwin girls get-together over the weekend as sisters and cousins came together to celebrate Alaia Baldwin's wedding.