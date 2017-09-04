Grilling with Styles

Grilled Rotisserie Chicken
We're going to first brine the chicken before it goes on the grille: Combine warm water, 1/2 cup salt, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup olive oil, stir until sugar and salt have dissolved and let cool.
Prepping your chicken: Take a large knife and run it through the cavity and cut the back bone out on either side of the spine. Now open the bird up on the cutting board and press down on the breast plate until it's flat. Once this is done now you'll want to brine, soak the chicken for at least 2 hour but not more than 8.
Remove the bird from the brine and dry. Rub it down with the remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper. On a medium heat grille place the chicken skin side down, this is when you get that nice crispy skin so pay attention -- probably 7-10 minutes. Flip the bird and again 7-10 minutes, you'll probably turn the bird a couple more times.
Total time will be 45-60 minutes or until the thickest part of the chicken reaches 165 degrees with a instant meat thermometer. Once the chicken is done remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting up, squeeze fresh lemon juice of the top and sprinkle with parsley.
Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Caprese
Slice heirloom tomatoes into bite size pieces, half the cherry tomatoes and cube mozzarella. Arrange on a plate and top with basil, olive oil and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Season with salt and pepper.
Red, White and Blue Skillet Crumble
Melt 1 stick of butter, add granola and pancake mix and toss until all is combined. Wash all fruit and cut into bite size pieces, toss with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice in mixing bowl and pour into buttered skillet. Top with crumble mixture and place inside closed grille off direct heat for 1 hour at 350 degrees at least. Or you can do the same in a conventional oven and then heat the crumble up before you serve it with vanilla bean ice cream.
Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day. San Diego Zoo Safari Park will have a special vulture day with educational activities this weekend!
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
Showcasing San Diego's incredible non-profits who work tirelessly to serve San Diegans, while making eco-friendly choices along the way.
Delilah, a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, is looking for a loving home. This sweet, senior girl was brought in by her previous owners when they were moving and no longer has time to take care of her.
American families spend tens of billions of dollars on back-to-school shopping. So we want to help you cut some costs without sacrificing your little one's style or confidence by hitting the thrift store.
We looked at how San Diego Unified, Cajon Valley Union and City Heights Prep Charter School teach our large refugee student population. Not everyone agrees how best to do it.
Most cities have mayors that are elected to duty. But in one local community, there's a mayor's race with a twist.
Unlike most birds, this one doesn't migrate, it prefers to stay in one place. The red-crested turaco is also the national bird of Angola.