City and County: Labor Day Holiday Closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
In the city of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and recreation centers will be closed, as will the Tecolote Nature Center.
Municipal pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
Other facilities that will remain open for the day are Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, municipal golf courses and Miramar Landfill.
Curbside refuse collection will be delayed by one day this week.
In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed.
Also shut down for the day will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.
County-run campgrounds and parks will remain open.
The Metropolitan Transit System said trolleys and most buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Some rapid, express and rural routes won't operate -- details are online at sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-service- notices/holiday-services.
The North County Transit District will also operate its buses, light- rail and trains on a Sunday schedule.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.
Following days of blistering heat, slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Monday, along with humidity and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
Fast food employees across the country and here in San Diego are participating in the Fight for 15 campaign Monday.
This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.
Several hundred people descended on Chicano Park for a "solidarity gathering" against racism Sunday.
About 800 firefighters were battling a massive brush fire burning in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas Sunday was designated the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
A San Diego man was booked into county jail Sunday after allegedly stealing an acquaintance's car and causing a disturbance at a church.
Christian Chapman had two touchdown passes and Rashaad Penny ran in two scores Saturday night to lead San Diego State to a 38-17 win over UC Davis in the season opener for both teams.