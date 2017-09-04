H2O Trash Patrol volunteers clean up after holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Labor Day crowds packed the beaches Monday with some people showing up to claim their spot in the sand as early as 6 a.m.
Once they're settled, many will grill out and celebrate, but if cleaning up isn’t part of their plans a local group named H2O Trash Patrol will be right behind them to pick up the trash.
Patti Diaz is the co-founder of the group and said that her drive stems from doing the right thing, adding it’s a feel good thing for her to do.
Since 2011 with the help of volunteers, Diaz has picked up 16 tons of trash from local waterways.
With a paddle board, bucket and net, H2O Trash Patrol navigates along the coast grabbing debris that has worked its way into the water from the sand.
"If it doesn't get picked up on the beach, it makes its way into the waterways and then we end up having that harm animal life and ourselves if it gets into our food supply,” explained Diaz.
Diaz, a marine biologist, says she is determined to make a difference and she feels support from those around her.
"I have to say it’s like the best job ever, because I get more thank yous in a couple hours than most people get all month,” added Diaz.
H2O Trash Patrol hosts at least two clean ups each month and anyone can participate. They provide everything from the paddle boards to life vests. Click here for more information.
