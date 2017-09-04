Wood Ranch Pit Master Secrets Revealed

Are you ready to barbecue? Before you light it up, we have a few last-minute Labor Day tips.
'Czar of char' and the 'Salton of smoke' at Wood Ranch, Alejandro Benes is here to help you have a delicious last day of summer.
Fast food employees across the country and here in San Diego are participating in the Fight for 15 campaign Monday.
Labor Day crowds packed the beaches Monday with some people showing up to claim their spot in the sand as early as 6 a.m.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.
Following days of blistering heat, slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Monday, along with humidity and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.
Several hundred people descended on Chicano Park for a "solidarity gathering" against racism Sunday.
About 800 firefighters were battling a massive brush fire burning in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas Sunday was designated the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
A San Diego man was booked into county jail Sunday after allegedly stealing an acquaintance's car and causing a disturbance at a church.