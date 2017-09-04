Help stop bullying: Be a superhero in real life

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) - It is a modern-day "Justice League" of clinical psychologists and experts. The Pop Culture Hero Coalition was founded by Chase Masterson, who is known for her role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
The Pop Culture Hero Coalition, founded in 2013, is an organization that uses the universal appeal of comics, film & TV to create anti-bullying programs at pop culture events, schools and communities.
Masterson spoke with News 8’s Angie Lee about the organization.
This is what happens when San Diegans rally together to support their fellow country men and women in need.
Project Houston organizer will be accepting more donations on Sunday at Lincoln High School from 9:30 to 6 p.m.
