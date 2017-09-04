Help stop bullying: Be a superhero in real life - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Help stop bullying: Be a superhero in real life

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) - It is a modern-day "Justice League" of clinical psychologists and experts. The Pop Culture Hero Coalition was founded by Chase Masterson, who is known for her role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. 

The Pop Culture Hero Coalition, founded in 2013, is an organization that uses the universal appeal of comics, film & TV to create anti-bullying programs at pop culture events, schools and communities.

Masterson spoke with News 8’s Angie Lee about the organization.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.