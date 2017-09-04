Help stop bullying: Be a superhero in real life

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) - It is a modern-day "Justice League" of clinical psychologists and experts. The Pop Culture Hero Coalition was founded by Chase Masterson, who is known for her role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The Pop Culture Hero Coalition, founded in 2013, is an organization that uses the universal appeal of comics, film & TV to create anti-bullying programs at pop culture events, schools and communities.

Masterson spoke with News 8’s Angie Lee about the organization.