Compete in The Backyard Olympics - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Compete in The Backyard Olympics

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Today is a great day to get outside and maybe enjoy a friendly ladder-ball competition or better yet start training for this weekend's first ever Backyard Olympics benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The man behind the ladder golf craze, Brent Doud and Bob Babbitt, the co-founder of Challenged Athletes Foundation talk with News 8's Jeff Zevely.

Purchase Backyard Olympic tickets here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.