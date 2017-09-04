Compete in The Backyard Olympics

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Today is a great day to get outside and maybe enjoy a friendly ladder-ball competition or better yet start training for this weekend's first ever Backyard Olympics benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The man behind the ladder golf craze, Brent Doud and Bob Babbitt, the co-founder of Challenged Athletes Foundation talk with News 8's Jeff Zevely.

Purchase Backyard Olympic tickets here.