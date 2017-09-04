Sarah Hyland Dons Sexy Swimwear to Say Goodbye to Summer: 'You've Sucked'

Happy Labor Day!
It was no work and all play for many celebs over the three-day weekend, and Sarah Hyland was no exception. She spent the holiday living it up in plenty of sexy swimwear.
She's back!
Cheryl Burke is the latest surprise announcement of Dancing With the Stars' 25th season. Her return to the competition show was announced on Good Morning America on Monday.
Lil Wayne is doing better, according to his daughter.
Reginae Carter took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans that her father is "doing fine" after reportedly being hospitalized for epileptic seizures a day earlier.