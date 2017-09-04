Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Cheated On Her With Multiple Women 'in Different Countries'

Taylor Swift may have been the picture-perfect bridesmaid... if only her fans could get a snap of her after her best friend's wedding.
Congratulations are in order for Lizzy Caplan!
The Masters of Sex star married British actor Tom Riley in Italy over Labor Day weekend, Caplan's rep confirmed to ET.
Happy Labor Day!
It was no work and all play for many celebs over the three-day weekend, and Sarah Hyland was no exception. She spent the holiday living it up in plenty of sexy swimwear.
She's back!
Cheryl Burke is the latest surprise announcement of Dancing With the Stars' 25th season. Her return to the competition show was announced on Good Morning America on Monday.
Lil Wayne is doing better, according to his daughter.
Reginae Carter took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans that her father is "doing fine" after reportedly being hospitalized for epileptic seizures a day earlier.