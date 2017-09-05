Whale swims near shoreline in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) — Lifeguards will be back out near La Jolla on Tuesday morning, trying to spot a whale that has been lingering in the area.

The juvenile humpback was closely monitored by several agencies Monday.

It has large cuts on its back and flukes and was having trouble diving.

Experts believe it may have been injured when it was entangled in ropes and buoys near Birdrock this weekend.

