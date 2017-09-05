Whale swims near shoreline in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Whale swims near shoreline in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) — Lifeguards will be back out near La Jolla on Tuesday morning, trying to spot a whale that has been lingering in the area. 

The juvenile humpback was closely monitored by several agencies Monday. 

It has large cuts on its back and flukes and was having trouble diving. 

Experts believe it may have been injured when it was entangled in ropes and buoys near Birdrock this weekend. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.