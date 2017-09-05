2017 Fall TV Schedule: The Complete Guide to When New and Returning Shows Are Premiering

The royal dad! Prince William made his first public appearance on Tuesday since the news broke that he and wife Kate Middleton are expecting their third child.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son, Shai, turned eight months over Labor Day weekend, and his dad couldn't be more proud.
Labor Day weekend was a chance for John Stamos, Nina Dobrev, Chord Overstreet and more stars to turn back the clock! A big group of celebrity pals visited the lake for the holiday weekend, turning the get together into an epic ‘80s party.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have long been the epitome of celebrity couple goals, but even these two have had their ups and downs. In a new interview with The Guardianthe 38-year-old GRAMMY winner recalled the time he tried to break up with his now-wife, but that the split didn’t stick.
