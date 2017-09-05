Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey relief telethon

President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Temperatures across San Diego County will be slightly above average Tuesday, but well below the soaring temperatures that stifled Southern California during last week's record breaking heat wave.
As recovery efforts continue in Texas, the death toll from Harvey has risen to at least 60. Among those lending a hand in Houston were a local San Diego man and his brother who both helped rescue hundreds from the catastrophic flooding.
Lifeguards will be back out near La Jolla on Tuesday morning, trying to spot a whale that has been lingering in the area.
The City is getting ready to make some changes to its bike-sharing program. Starting Tuesday, the City will remove 15 DecoBike bike stations across the city.
There were no visible flames in the Verdugo Mountains Monday, and firefighters continued to concentrate their efforts on putting out embers and digging fire lines around the 7,003 acres of brush that burned over the Labor Day weekend.
Despite the overcast conditions, people across San Diego made the best of Labor Day on Monday. From sand castles to beach trips, locals soaked in the last bit of the summer season. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the Broadway Pier with more on how people spent their day off.
Fast food employees across the country and here in San Diego are participating in the Fight for 15 campaign Monday.
Today is a great day to get outside and maybe enjoy a friendly ladder-ball competition or better yet start training for this weekend's first ever Backyard Olympics benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation.