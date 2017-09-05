San Diegans pitch in to help furry victims of Hurricane Harvey

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego animal lovers are pitching in to help furry victims of Hurricane Harvey.



A group from the Helen Woodward Animal Center will step off a plane at San Diego International Airport Tuesday with 80 dogs and cats orphaned from Houston shelters after the devastating storm. The animals are now destined for the center in Rancho Santa Fe, where they are inviting the public to welcome the animals and consider adopting them beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 6523 Helen Woodward Way.



On Thursday, four Woodward staff members flew to Austin before driving to the Lone Star Convention Center north of Houston, where a local rescue organization brought in hundreds of dogs and cats from damaged shelters in the storm-ravaged region.



"You look at all of those faces and know that their stay at the shelter was meant to be temporary," said Jennifer Shorey, Helen Woodward's director of operations.



"It was supposed to lead them to forever homes, but when something as devastating as a hurricane hits, so much has to be left behind," Shorey said. "People lose their homes, their possessions, and just focus on survival. And those orphan pets are left behind, too. You realize how much of a difference you can make and how many lives you can save."



The Woodward center said Tuesday's transport is being made possible by Southwest employees donating the use of the plane and their time.

Wings of Rescue is bringing a second planeload of pets Tuesday from shelters in areas stricken by Hurricane Harvey to San Diego County, too.



The animals are being flown here to create room for dogs and cats orphaned during the storm.



More than 100 dogs and cats were brought here last week from a shelter in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 85 canines and 20 felines were taken to several facilities across San Diego, including Labradors and Friends Rescue, San Diego Humane Society and Rancho Coastal Humane Society.



Both planeloads are of animals that were already in shelters when the storm struck and didn't have owners out looking for them.



According to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, the organizations involved in the effort are seeking donations to cover the cost of the flight, plus care and treatment for the animals. Additionally, Labradors and Friends and Rancho Coastal Humane Society need foster care providers for the pets.



Wings of Rescue needs gently used, medium to large, plastic pet crates, even if they're missing their bolts. Crates can be dropped off at Rancho Coastal Humane Society or the three San Diego Humane Society shelters in Mission Valley, Oceanside, or Escondido.

