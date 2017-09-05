Teenage Mother Charged With Murder After Baby Dies From Stab Wounds: Police

Just days after the rain finally stopped, a new cloud hangs over the head of a Texas man who risked his life to save others during Houston's historic floods brought on by Hurricane Harvey.
HEAVEN Castro-Dinkins sat unfazed by the women making chit chat around her in their cozy living room on an August afternoon in Hopatcong, N.J.
A teenage mother in Ohio has been arrested for the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter, police said.
When a New Jersey man donned a T-shirt asking for a kidney at Disney World, he wasn’t expecting the incredible response he received.
Three Florida teens have been charged in the murder of a mixed martial arts fighter, including a girl in 11th grade who investigators say was the mastermind.
Nothing was going to stop this Houston police officer from doing his part — not even stage 4 colon cancer.
An 8-year-old boy died of an asthma attack after Hurricane Harvey after he couldn’t get treatment in time, according to his family.
A heartbreaking image shows a tearful Connecticut police officer saying farewell to his beloved K-9 partner.