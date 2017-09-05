Legendary musician Gary Puckett raising money for kids with genetic vision disorders

(NEWS 8) - You probably know Gary Puckett and the Union Gap best for their rockin' sounds of the 1960s. Now, the group that at one point was outselling The Beatles is using its talents to raise money for a cure to genetic childhood blindness.

Pucket and the Vision of Children Foundation are turning up the volume for the "Concert with a Vision" on Friday at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Pucket spent time in San Diego as a young man and is pleased to come back and play tunes for a good cause.

Tickets are available at www.VisionofChildren.org. For more information on Puckett visit www.GaryPuckettMusic.com.