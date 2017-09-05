Armed, masked man sticks up Logan Heights market

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Logan Heights market Tuesday.



The holdup in the 3100 block of National Avenue took place shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.



The thief, who was wearing black pants and a gray sweater, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction, Officer Billy Hernandez said.



It was not immediately clear what the bandit had covering his face, Hernandez said.