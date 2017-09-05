Gardening gives juvenile offenders a second chance

Authorities Tuesday identified the nine-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department who opened fire last Friday on a 21-year-old car theft suspect during a pursuit, then later crashed a patrol unit into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase.
You probably know Gary Puckett and the Union Gap best for their rockin' sounds of the 1960s. Now, the group that at one point was outselling The Beatles is using its talents to raise money for a cure to genetic childhood blindness.
President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Agencies continue to monitor a juvenile humpback whale swimming off the coast of San Diego that was injured after it was entangled in ropes and buoys.
There were no visible flames in the Verdugo Mountains Monday, and firefighters continued to concentrate their efforts on putting out embers and digging fire lines around the 7,003 acres of brush that burned over the Labor Day weekend.
Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky and actor Dax Shepard have signed on to the Prostate Cancer Foundation's Save The Males campaign and breaking apart myths and stereotypes to help men put their humility aside and get checked.