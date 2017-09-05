From Paris to San Diego, enjoy Dinner en Blanc in secrecy

(NEWS 8) - If you want to wear white after Labor Day and not be judged for it, then there's a party for you.

A local group is hosting an upcoming "Dinner en blanc' offering a chance for guests to dress in the best all white ensemble and spend a night partying under the stars.

The dinner, described by one organizer as a "pop-up picnic," is an ode to secret gatherings in France where guests would wear all white and meet a secret location at dawn for music food and dance.

