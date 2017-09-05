Jury deadlocked on felony charges against man accused of injurin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jury deadlocked on felony charges against man accused of injuring boy in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the trial of Constantino Banda, a Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a hit- and-run collision in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.

The jury deadlocked on the top three charges against Banda but found him guilty of driving without a license and lesser charges. 

