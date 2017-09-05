EXCLUSIVE: 'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Reveals He's Lost 25 P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Property Brothers' Drew Scott Reveals He's Lost 25 Pounds Preparing for 'DWTS': 'I'm Dedicated'

Updated: Sep 5, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.