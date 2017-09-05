San Diego Red Cross team headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

What's with all the bees? A lot of San Diegans are seeing more bees and wasps as the last few weeks of summer wind down because, during this time of year, there are more of them. And the nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say their patients are feeling the sting.
Agencies continue to monitor a juvenile humpback whale swimming off the coast of San Diego that was injured after it was entangled in ropes and buoys.
A 19-year-old man accused of groping and sexually assaulting four female students as they walked to their off-campus housing near San Diego State University pleaded not guilty Tuesday to seven charges, including felony sexual battery and felony false imprisonment.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
A jury Tuesday deadlocked on felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in the trial of an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.
The Zika virus, the subject of a global health scare over the past couple of years, might actually help fight an aggressive form of brain cancer, researchers at the UC San Diego School of Medicine announced Tuesday.