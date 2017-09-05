San Diego Red Cross team headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Local crews are preparing to go to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

Volunteers with the San Diego Red cross are heading to the region so they can provide immediate relief.

Mike Criscuelo and Ken Hansen are San Diego-based Red Cross volunteers. Together, they are taking a truck and heading to Florida hoping to beat Hurricane Irma, so when she hits they can immediately start helping.

"[It] should be windy when we get there... rainy, but that's good," said Hansen. "You get there at the start of things [and] get the most done."

He says they'll be working 12 to 14 hours days.

They'll immediately start setting up shelters and handing out food. After the storm passes, they plan to stay there to help residents get back on their feet.

"As people get back into their homes to clean up, we'll make sure that we do, what's called 'mobile feeding'" said Victor Roosen of the American Red Cross.

"We drive neighborhoods to make sure people have something to eat and comfort and we'll have our emotional-health folks and nurses with this vehicle as well, so they can do outreach and make sure people are taken care of."

As of Tuesday, 21 San Diego-based Red Cross volunteers are in Texas and Louisiana helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey. And another 60 volunteers have been trained and are ready to go where needed.

Ken Hansen has volunteered to help after several hurricanes, so he knows it's a lot of work. But he says it's also very rewarding, because their efforts are appreciated.

Hansen and Criscuelo have committed to staying in Florida for 3 weeks.

