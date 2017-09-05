Christoph Waltz And Stephen Were Both Altar Boys

"Tulip Fever" star Christoph Waltz, like Stephen, made his actorial debut onstage at church.
Trombone Shorty, accompanied by Jon Batiste, lights up the Ed Sullivan Theater with Allen Toussaint's 'Here Come the Girls' from his new album 'Parking Lot Symphony.'
The Everything Now mega corporation sells everything: energy drinks, self-sustaining fidget spinners, and this new song from Arcade Fire's new album 'Everything Now.'
'Broadchurch' star David Tennant reacts to the recent casting of Jodie Whitaker in his former role of Dr. Who.
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star Ellie Kemper has music from her baby's toy stuck in her head. And she's making the most of it.
Netflix's 'Atypical' star Michael Rapaport is calling for the rabbis who Bar Mitzvah'ed Jared Kushner to revoke the honor after not speaking out against his father-in-law.
CBS's 'Face the Nation' host John Dickerson shares his expert opinion on the President's remarks at Tuesday's Trump Tower conference, including a comparison between Robert E. Lee and George Washington.