Celebrities and Business Leaders Speak Out Against President Trump's 'Cruel and Misguided' DACA Decision

Following President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program -- and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that the policy would be "rescinded" in six months -- many stars and public figures are speaking out against the move.
Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the America's Got Talent stage for the first night of the semi-finals round on Tuesday, and the amazing ventriloquist introduced the country to a whole new character, Edna Doorknocker.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday’s season finale of The Bold Type. You have been warned…
Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is bidding farewell to summer and marriage drama with one sexy snap!