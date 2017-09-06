Special night at the ballpark for kids with cancer

After months of speculation, former San Diego District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has entered the race for County Supervisor.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and some kids with cancer - and their families - got to spend a fun night at Petco Park on Tuesday.
Containment of the La Tuna Fire grew to about 80 percent Tuesday thanks in part to additional hand crews being brought in, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
Democrats in the California Legislature slammed President Donald Trump’s Tuesday decision to end a program protecting immigrants illegally brought into the country as children.
President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Two planeloads of dogs and cats from the hurricane- battered Gulf Coast arrived in San Diego County Tuesday.
A jury Tuesday deadlocked on felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in the trial of an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.
What's with all the bees? A lot of San Diegans are seeing more bees and wasps as the last few weeks of summer wind down because, during this time of year, there are more of them. And the nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say their patients are feeling the sting.
Agencies continue to monitor a juvenile humpback whale swimming off the coast of San Diego that was injured after it was entangled in ropes and buoys.