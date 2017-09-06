Bonnie Dumanis enters race for County Supervisor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bonnie Dumanis enters race for County Supervisor

After months of speculation, former San Diego District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has entered the race for County Supervisor.

The registrar of voters office processed a Candidate Intention Statement Tuesday that was submitted by Dumanis.

She aims to succeed Ron Roberts who is being termed out.

Dumanis resigned from her position as district attorney in July, saying she was considering a run for supervisor.

